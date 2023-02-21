The Mustangs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 25 shots. Taryn Blevins led Marquette with 22 points, while Macie McNece finished with 21 and Violet McNece added 10. Addie Czuppon led Oakville with 26 points, while Sami Simokaitis finished with 13 and Sarah Hinkamp added 11. The leading rebounders for Oakville were Sami Simokaitis (16) and Addie Czuppon (11).