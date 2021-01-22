Recap: Marquette handily defeats Eureka

Katie Baumgartner notched 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette past Eureka 79-55 Friday at Eureka.
Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Kennedi Watkins (26), Ally Fitzgerald (13) and Emma Morrow (10). Kate Hillyer led Eureka with 21 points, while Brianna Ludwig finished with 12 and Natalie Harty added 10. Other leading rebounders for Marquette were Ally Fitzgerald (8) and Kennedi Watkins (8).
Marquette (11-3) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Eureka (8-8) plays at home against St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6 p.m.