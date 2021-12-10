Recap: Marquette handily defeats Parkway Central

Katie Baumgartner posted 25 points and 11 rebounds to propel Marquette over visiting Parkway Central 65-43 Friday.
The Mustangs shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Kate Dolson with 13 points.
Marquette (4-2) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (0-5) hosts Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.