 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette handily defeats Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Marquette handily defeats Parkway Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Katie Baumgartner posted 25 points and 11 rebounds to propel Marquette over visiting Parkway Central 65-43 Friday.

The Mustangs shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Kate Dolson with 13 points.

Marquette (4-2) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (0-5) hosts Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News