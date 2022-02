Katie Baumgartner had a game-high 30 points to lead Marquette to a 65-35 win over visiting Ladue Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Taryn Blevins with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Raquel Williams (8) and Peyton Woley (8).

Marquette (15-9) plays at home against Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ladue (6-12) plays at home against Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.