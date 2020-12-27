 Skip to main content
Recap: Marquette topples Cardinal Ritter
Kennedi Watkins posted 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette over visiting Cardinal Ritter 49-36 Sunday.

Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Taryn Blevins with 11 points. Chantrel Clayton was the leading scorer for Cardinal Ritter with 10 points.

