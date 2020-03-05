Recap: Marquette topples Lafayette
Recap: Marquette topples Lafayette

Marquette got double-doubles from Katie Baumgartner (15 points, 17 rebounds) and Emma Morrow (14 points, 12 rebounds) defeating visiting Lafayette 62-49 Thursday.

The Mustangs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 42-19. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Kennedi Watkins with 23 points. Maddie Chester led the way for Lafayette with 13 points. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Kennedi Watkins (8).

Marquette (17-9) plays at home against Kirkwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

