Recap: Marquette topples Pattonville

Marquette toppled Pattonville 47-32 Friday at Pattonville.
Katie Baumgartner was the leading scorer for Marquette with 12 points and Kennedi Watkins added 11. Kelsey Mack led the way for Pattonville with 12 points and Cami Stacker added 10. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Kennedi Watkins (9). The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Charlie Heiligenstein (13) and Kelsey Mack (8).
Marquette (14-7) will host Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Pattonville (10-12) hosts Lafayette on Thursday at 6 p.m.