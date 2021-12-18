 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Marquette tops John Burroughs
0 comments

Recap: Marquette tops John Burroughs

  • 0

Katie Baumgartner notched 19 points and 11 rebounds to propel Marquette over John Burroughs 73-62 Saturday at Visitation.

The Mustangs hit 10 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Bombers made three of five. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Trinity Gygi (20), Taryn Blevins (17) and Kate Dolson (10). Breaunna Ward led John Burroughs with 21 points, while Allie Turner finished with 18 and Sydney Starks added 15. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Ally Fitzgerald (8).

Marquette (6-3) visits Incarnate Word on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (2-3) hosts Lift For Life on Monday, January 10 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News