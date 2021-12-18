Recap: Marquette tops John Burroughs

Katie Baumgartner notched 19 points and 11 rebounds to propel Marquette over John Burroughs 73-62 Saturday at Visitation.
The Mustangs hit 10 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Bombers made three of five. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Trinity Gygi (20), Taryn Blevins (17) and Kate Dolson (10). Breaunna Ward led John Burroughs with 21 points, while Allie Turner finished with 18 and Sydney Starks added 15. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Ally Fitzgerald (8).
Marquette (6-3) visits Incarnate Word on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (2-3) hosts Lift For Life on Monday, January 10 at 6 p.m.
