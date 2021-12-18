Recap: Marquette tops John Burroughs

The Mustangs hit 10 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Bombers made three of five. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Trinity Gygi (20), Taryn Blevins (17) and Kate Dolson (10). Breaunna Ward led John Burroughs with 21 points, while Allie Turner finished with 18 and Sydney Starks added 15. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Ally Fitzgerald (8).