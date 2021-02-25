 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette triumphs over Hazelwood Central
0 comments

Recap: Marquette triumphs over Hazelwood Central

  • 0

Marquette triumphed over visiting Hazelwood Central 77-39 Thursday.

Marquette had a decided advantage from the field making 32 of 60 compared to Hazelwood Centrals 13 of 40. The leading scorers for Marquette were Ally Fitzgerald (22), Katie Baumgartner (13), Kennedi Watkins (12) and Emma Morrow (10). J'Lessa Jordan was the leading scorer for Hazelwood Central with 13 points and Tristan Stith added 12. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was Jada Wiley (10)

Hazelwood Central (0-9) visits Incarnate Word on Monday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports