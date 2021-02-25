Recap: Marquette triumphs over Hazelwood Central

Marquette triumphed over visiting Hazelwood Central 77-39 Thursday.
Marquette had a decided advantage from the field making 32 of 60 compared to Hazelwood Centrals 13 of 40. The leading scorers for Marquette were Ally Fitzgerald (22), Katie Baumgartner (13), Kennedi Watkins (12) and Emma Morrow (10). J'Lessa Jordan was the leading scorer for Hazelwood Central with 13 points and Tristan Stith added 12. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was Jada Wiley (10)
Hazelwood Central (0-9) visits Incarnate Word on Monday at 5 p.m.