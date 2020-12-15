Recap: Marquette triumphs over Lindbergh

Marquette triumphed over visiting Lindbergh 65-23 Tuesday.
The Mustangs shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Kennedi Watkins led Marquette with 20 points. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Kennedi Watkins (9) and Ally Fitzgerald (8).
Marquette (5-1) plays at home against Lafayette on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lindbergh (4-2) plays at Cor Jesu on Tuesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
