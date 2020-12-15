 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette triumphs over Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Marquette triumphs over Lindbergh

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Marquette triumphed over visiting Lindbergh 65-23 Tuesday.

The Mustangs shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Kennedi Watkins led Marquette with 20 points. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Kennedi Watkins (9) and Ally Fitzgerald (8).

Marquette (5-1) plays at home against Lafayette on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lindbergh (4-2) plays at Cor Jesu on Tuesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports