 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette triumphs over Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Marquette triumphs over Parkway Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Marquette triumphed over Parkway Central 68-26 Tuesday at Parkway Central.

Taryn Blevins led Marquette with 15 points, while Kennedi Watkins finished with 14 and Katie Baumgartner added 10.

Marquette (12-3) hosts Parkway North on Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (4-7) hosts Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports