Recap: Marquette triumphs over Parkway Central

Marquette triumphed over Parkway Central 68-26 Tuesday at Parkway Central.
Taryn Blevins led Marquette with 15 points, while Kennedi Watkins finished with 14 and Katie Baumgartner added 10.
Marquette (12-3) hosts Parkway North on Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (4-7) hosts Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
