Recap: Maryville Christian topples Marissa
Jan 10, 2023
Maryville Christian toppled visiting Marissa 45-30 Tuesday.Maryville Christian (1-9) travels to Alton Marquette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Marissa (7-12) hosts Dupo on Thursday at 6 p.m.