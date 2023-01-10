 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Maryville Christian topples Marissa

Maryville Christian toppled visiting Marissa 45-30 Tuesday.

Maryville Christian (1-9) travels to Alton Marquette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Marissa (7-12) hosts Dupo on Thursday at 6 p.m.

