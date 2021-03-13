 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah edges Marissa
Recap: Mascoutah edges Marissa

Mascoutah edged Marissa 54-52 Saturday at Marissa.

Grace Middendorf led the way for Marissa with 8 points.

Marissa (14-1) plays at home against Steeleville at 12:30 p.m today.

