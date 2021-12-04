 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Columbia
Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Columbia

Mascoutah handily defeated visiting Columbia 58-35 Saturday.

Jordan Holten led the way for Columbia with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jordan Holten (10)

Mascoutah (4-4) plays at home against Wesclin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (2-4) will host Salem, Illinois on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

