Recap: Mascoutah triumphs over East St. Louis StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 27, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mascoutah triumphed over visiting East St. Louis 75-20 Tuesday.Mascoutah (9-5) travels to Alton on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. East St. Louis (6-10) visits McCluer on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-27-2022 Mascoutah Louis STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word rolls to 75th successive win thanks to strong defensive effort TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kaylynn Janes looked at the scoreboard and did a double take. Gray embraces leadership role to help Pattonville off to strong start MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Jasmine Gray had her mind focused on the game. Pattonville clamps down on defense, runs away from Civic Memorial TOWN AND COUNTRY — Pattonville’s girls basketball team put Civic Memorial into a deep freeze Monday. Boulay propels hot-shooting Eureka to victory over Visitation in Christmas tournament quarterfinal TOWN AND COUNTRY — Bailey Boulay is affectionately known as a “Swiss army knife” by Eureka girls basketball coach James Alsup. Starks uses long-range bombs to help John Burroughs roll past Parkway South TOWN AND COUNTRY — John Burroughs senior Sydney Starks was all aces as a 3-point shooter Monday night. Bircher's buzzer beater lifts Highland past Civic Memorial in MVC thriller HIGHLAND, Ill. — Jordan Bircher seemed lost in the moment. Restovich sisters come up big as Visitation records rare first-round win in own tournament TOWN AND COUNTRY — Grace Restovich reveled in the moment. Bradley, Rhea help Ursuline overcome sluggish start on way to Orchard Farm championship ORCHARD FARM — Meghan Bradley would love to be a starter on the Ursuline basketball team. Area girls basketball rankings STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR… East St. Louis girls basketball team forfeits next three games The East St. Louis High girls basketball team has forfeited its next three games after an altercation Tuesday night in its Southwestern Confer…