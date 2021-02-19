 Skip to main content
Recap: Mater Dei beats Althoff
Recap: Mater Dei beats Althoff

Mater Dei beat Althoff 61-43 Friday at Althoff.

Anaya Davis led the way for Althoff with 21 points. The leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (11)

Mater Dei (1-1) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Althoff (1-2) will host Cahokia on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

