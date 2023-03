The Knights hit 20 of 34 field goal attempts compared to Byrons nine of 45. Alyssa Koerkenmeier led Mater Dei with 23 points, while Amelia Beer finished with 13 and Julia Korte added 11. Macy Groharing led Byron with 14 points, while Ava Kulgen finished with 12 and Karsyn Bielskis added 10. The leading rebounders for Mater Dei were Alyssa Koerkenmeier (14) and Amelia Beer (8).