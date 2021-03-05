Recap: Mater Dei defeats Alton Marquette

Mater Dei defeated Alton Marquette 35-30 Friday at Alton Marquette.
Abby Williams was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 12 points.
Mater Dei (4-5) plays at home against Nashville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (5-3) plays at home against Roxana on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
