 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mater Dei defeats Alton Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Mater Dei defeats Alton Marquette

  • 0

Mater Dei defeated Alton Marquette 35-30 Friday at Alton Marquette.

Abby Williams was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 12 points.

Mater Dei (4-5) plays at home against Nashville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (5-3) plays at home against Roxana on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports