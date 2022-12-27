Recap: Mater Dei defeats Belleville West

Mater Dei fell behind visiting Belleville West 38-37 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 54-50 win Tuesday.

The Knights made 23 of 30 free throws (77 percent), while the Maroons sank 5-8 (62 percent). Avery Trame led Mater Dei with 16 points and Maris Zurliene added 16. Ja'Mya Company led Belleville West with 13 points.

Mater Dei (9-2) goes on the road to play Okawville on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Belleville West (2-9) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Wednesday at 10 a.m.