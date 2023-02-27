Recap: Mater Dei downs Paris, Illinois StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mater Dei downed visiting Paris, Illinois 35-26 Monday.Alyssa Koerkenmeier led the way for Mater Dei with 10 points.Mater Dei (25-7) travels to Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-27-2023 Footwear Industry STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular O'Fallon takes control in second half to knock off Alton in sectional thriller O'FALLON, Ill. — Jailah Pelly felt disrespected. Rennegarbe helps spark Okawville to sectional semifinal victory over Jacksonville Routt JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe is ending her prep hoops with a bang. McCline pours in 42 points, but East St. Louis falls to Mount Vernon in sectional semifinal CENTRALIA — Shakara McCline left it all out on the basketball court and then some Tuesday night. Okawville knocks off Havana to reach state tournament for first time since 2006 The Rockets surged in the second quarter and broke through after falling in the super-sectional round two of the last three seasons. Carlyle rallies to beat Hardin Calhoun, sets up sectional final against Okawville JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Carlyle High sophomore Sophia Hoffmann didn’t want a repeat of last season.