Recap: Mattoon handily defeats Triad

Mattoon handily defeated visiting Triad 53-29 Tuesday.
Mattoon (3-0) will host Civic Memorial on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Mattoon handily defeated visiting Triad 53-29 Tuesday.
Mattoon (3-0) will host Civic Memorial on Thursday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
BETHALTO — It was a doubleheader victory of sorts Friday for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team.
TROY, Ill. — Avery Bohnenstiehl didn't hesitate.
BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High junior Zsana Hawkins stepped up when Collinsville determined its best chance was to try and shut down the Panthers'…
Emma Meyer knew she had to pick up the pace.
BUNKER HILL, Ill. — When Jacksonville Routt senior Addie Dodson gets vocal, look out.
Tyler King scored 24 points to help Parkway West to a 55-45 win over rival Parkway Central on Monday. West has won six in a row and improved to 22-3. Tre Bell added 15 points to the winning attack.
Sydney Harris scored 25 points and Emma Garner added 14 to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon in a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at Collinsville High. The Tigers have won 18 successive games.
Ai'Naya Williams wasn't sure how to react.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich reminded herself to treat Tuesday’s girls basketball game against Ursuline like any other game.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Alton Redbirds almost landed a knockout blow early in the first quarter, but the one-two punch of Edwardsville's Elle Evans…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.