Recap: Mattoon triumphs over Gillespie

Mattoon triumphed over visiting Gillespie 64-24 Saturday.

Mattoon (1-0) will host Williamsville at 4:30 p.m today. Gillespie (1-3) will host Lincoln, Illinois at 3 p.m today.

