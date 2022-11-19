Recap: Mattoon triumphs over Gillespie StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 19, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mattoon triumphed over visiting Gillespie 64-24 Saturday.Mattoon (1-0) will host Williamsville at 4:30 p.m today. Gillespie (1-3) will host Lincoln, Illinois at 3 p.m today. 0 Comments Tags 11-19-2022 Mattoon Gillespie STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls basketball spotlight: O'Fallon's Dowell adds more to an already impressive resume Monday is opening day of the Illinois high school girls basketball season. Jany helps lead Columbia past Alton Marquette in season opener Multi-sport standout Karsen Jany got her final basketball season off to a flying start for Columbia. Grohmann's bounceback effort helps Gibault roll past Metro-East Lutheran for spot in Dupo final DUPO — Kamille Grohmann admitted sometimes father does know best. Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/14/2022Scoring Leaders Recap: Althoff tops Father McGivney Emilee Travnicek notched 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Althoff past Father McGivney 58-48 Thursday at Columbia. Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/17/2022Scoring Leaders Box: Althoff 37, Triad 24 FinalTriad24Althoff37 Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/18/2022Scoring Leaders Box: Cor Jesu 45, Lindbergh 25 1234FinalLindbergh873725Cor Jesu151115445 Recap: Gibault tops Marissa Gibault topped visiting Marissa 37-26 Monday.