Recap: McCluer beats Medicine and Bioscience

McCluer beat Medicine and Bioscience 42-25 Monday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Comets shot 71% (12 of 17) from the field, while Medicine and Bioscience was eight of 33 (24%). Eryn Hooks led McCluer with 18 points and Za'Mya Bradley added 11. Daiysha Shanks was the leading scorer for Medicine and Bioscience with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Medicine and Bioscience was Daiysha Shanks (13)

McCluer (2-12) will host Hazelwood East on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-18) plays at home against Miller Career on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

