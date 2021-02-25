 Skip to main content
Recap: McCluer North beats Parkway West
McCluer North beat visiting Parkway West 36-19 Thursday.

McCluer North (3-4) plays at home against McCluer on Saturday at 1 p.m. Parkway West (7-12) plays at home against Lafayette on Saturday at 3 p.m.

