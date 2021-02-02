Recap: McCluer South-Berkeley topples Hancock

McCluer South-Berkeley toppled Hancock 73-58 Tuesday at Hancock.
The Bulldogs were effective from the free throw line making 15 of 26. The leading scorers for McCluer South-Berkeley were Safiyah Reed (23), Myah Coleman (18), Leah Thames (16) and Nadiah Thames (14). Bri Collins led the way for Hancock with 33 points and Dashya Haynes-McGinnist added 11. The leading rebounders for McCluer South-Berkeley were Myah Coleman (9) and Leah Thames (9). The leading rebounder for Hancock was Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (18)
McCluer South-Berkeley (1-0) plays at home against Hazelwood East on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Hancock (4-9) plays at home against Bayless at 5 p.m today.