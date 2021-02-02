 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: McCluer South-Berkeley topples Hancock
0 comments

Recap: McCluer South-Berkeley topples Hancock

  • 0

McCluer South-Berkeley toppled Hancock 73-58 Tuesday at Hancock.

The Bulldogs were effective from the free throw line making 15 of 26. The leading scorers for McCluer South-Berkeley were Safiyah Reed (23), Myah Coleman (18), Leah Thames (16) and Nadiah Thames (14). Bri Collins led the way for Hancock with 33 points and Dashya Haynes-McGinnist added 11. The leading rebounders for McCluer South-Berkeley were Myah Coleman (9) and Leah Thames (9). The leading rebounder for Hancock was Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (18)

McCluer South-Berkeley (1-0) plays at home against Hazelwood East on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Hancock (4-9) plays at home against Bayless at 5 p.m today.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports