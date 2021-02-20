 Skip to main content
Recap: McCluer South-Berkeley triumphs over Metro
McCluer South-Berkeley got double-doubles from Myah Coleman (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Leah Thames (24 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Metro 71-24 Saturday.

The Bulldogs shot 62% (30 of 48) from the field, while Metro was 11 of 49 (22%). Also finishing in double figures for McCluer South-Berkeley were Safiyah Reed (17) and Nadiah Thames (15). Rachel Jackson was the leading scorer for Metro with 12 points. The leading rebounders for Metro were Heaven Brooks (16) and Rachel Jackson (12).

Metro (12-3) goes on the road to play Visitation on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

