McCluer cruised to a 60-27 win over visiting STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley Tuesday.

Rhyan Muldrew led the way for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 10 points. The leading rebounder for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley was jordyn Ivy (8)

McCluer (8-9) goes on the road to play Jennings on Thursday at 4 p.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (3-16) travels to University City on Friday at 6 p.m.