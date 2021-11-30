Recap: McKinley triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

McKinley cruised to a 46-15 win over Medicine and Bioscience Tuesday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Goldbugs shot 100% (19 of 19) from the field, while Medicine and Bioscience was six of 25 (24%). Aniyah Galarza led the way for McKinley with 15 points.

McKinley (2-3) travels to Carnahan on Tuesday, December 14 at 6 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-4) goes on the road to play Sumner on Tuesday, December 7 at 6 p.m.