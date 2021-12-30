Recap: Mehlville beats Duchesne

Mehlville beat visiting Duchesne 40-24 Thursday.
-
Okawville upsets Alton to claim Mascoutah Invitational crown
-
Lutheran St. Charles gets even by knocking off St. Charles West in St. Dominic final
-
Long-range shots fall for Short to send Notre Dame past Duchesne and into tourney final
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
Taylor Meers led the way for Duchesne with 12 points.
Mehlville (5-5) goes on the road to play Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Duchesne (7-3) hosts St. Charles West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.