Recap: Mehlville beats Duchesne
Recap: Mehlville beats Duchesne

Mehlville beat visiting Duchesne 40-24 Thursday.

Taylor Meers led the way for Duchesne with 12 points.

Mehlville (5-5) goes on the road to play Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Duchesne (7-3) hosts St. Charles West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

