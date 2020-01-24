Recap: Mehlville breezes by Ritenour
Recap: Mehlville breezes by Ritenour

Makayla Moore had a game-high 26 points to lead Mehlville to a 51-31 win over visiting Ritenour Friday.

Mehlville (3-11) hosts Parkway North on Monday at 6 p.m. Ritenour (2-11) travels to Freeburg on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

