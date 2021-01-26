Recap: Mehlville downs Summit

Mehlville downed Summit 56-49 Tuesday at Summit.
Jenna Benson led the way for Mehlville with 17 points. Raina Bryant led the way for Summit with 14 points.
Mehlville (6-6) hosts Notre Dame on Thursday at 6 p.m. Summit (7-10) will host McCluer North on Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m.
