Recap: Mehlville gets by Northwest Cedar Hill
Mehlville got by Northwest Cedar Hill 46-43 Friday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Sarah Roth was the leading scorer for Northwest Cedar Hill with 10 points.

Mehlville (7-7) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Tuesday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-10) goes on the road to play Pacific on Monday at 7 p.m.

Sports