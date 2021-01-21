 Skip to main content
Recap: Mehlville gets by University City
Mehlville defeated University City 39-36 in -4 overtimes Thursday at University City.

Lauren Rapp led the way for Mehlville with 15 points.

Mehlville (5-6) travels to Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. University City (1-8) goes on the road to play Normandy on Thursday, January 28 at 7 p.m.

