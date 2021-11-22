Recap: Mehlville rolls past Affton

Mehlville rolled past visiting Affton 45-15 Monday.
Almedina Mrguda led the way for Mehlville with 8 points and Jasmine Peters added 8. The leading rebounders for Mehlville were Almedina Mrguda (16) and Jasmine Peters (9). The leading rebounders for Affton were Amelia Wilson (9) and Grace Grana (8).
Mehlville (1-0) visits Farmington on Monday, November 29 at 5 p.m. Affton (0-1) plays at Hancock on Monday, November 29 at 6:30 p.m.
