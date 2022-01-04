Recap: Mehlville rolls past Hazelwood East

Mehlville rolled past Hazelwood East 51-21 Tuesday at Hazelwood East.
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Allison Mohrhard led Mehlville with 14 points, while Almedina Mrguda finished with 12 and Jenna O'Shea added 12.
Mehlville (6-5) goes on the road to play Festus on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood East (2-9) will host Riverview Gardens on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.