Recap: Mehlville rolls past Hazelwood East
Mehlville rolled past Hazelwood East 51-21 Tuesday at Hazelwood East.

Allison Mohrhard led Mehlville with 14 points, while Almedina Mrguda finished with 12 and Jenna O'Shea added 12.

Mehlville (6-5) goes on the road to play Festus on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood East (2-9) will host Riverview Gardens on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

