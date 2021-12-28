 Skip to main content
Recap: Mehlville tops Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Mehlville tops Fort Zumwalt North

Mehlville topped visiting Fort Zumwalt North 33-21 Tuesday.

Allison Mohrhard led the way for Mehlville with 17 points.

Mehlville (4-4) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-4) travels to St. Charles on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

