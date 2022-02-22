 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Mehlville tops Ritenour

Mehlville topped Ritenour 42-30 Tuesday at Ritenour.

Allison Mohrhard led Mehlville with 12 points, while Jordan Silies finished with 11 and Almedina Mrguda added 10.

Mehlville (15-9) hosts Seckman on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

