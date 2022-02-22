Recap: Mehlville tops Ritenour

Mehlville topped Ritenour 42-30 Tuesday at Ritenour.
Allison Mohrhard led Mehlville with 12 points, while Jordan Silies finished with 11 and Almedina Mrguda added 10.
Mehlville (15-9) hosts Seckman on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
BETHALTO — It was a doubleheader victory of sorts Friday for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team.
ST. PETERS — Chloe Reed acted as though it was nothing special.
TROY, Ill. — Avery Bohnenstiehl didn't hesitate.
BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High junior Zsana Hawkins stepped up when Collinsville determined its best chance was to try and shut down the Panthers'…
Emma Meyer knew she had to pick up the pace.
Ai'Naya Williams wasn't sure how to react.
Tyler King scored 24 points to help Parkway West to a 55-45 win over rival Parkway Central on Monday. West has won six in a row and improved to 22-3. Tre Bell added 15 points to the winning attack.
TROY — Norah Gum was all business Tuesday.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Alton Redbirds almost landed a knockout blow early in the first quarter, but the one-two punch of Edwardsville's Elle Evans…
The ice and snow that hit the area Thursday forced the postponement of most of the Illinois girls basketball regional finals.
