Recap: Metro defeats Carnahan

Anna Steck had 23 points and 12 rebounds to propel Metro over visiting Carnahan 43-39 Saturday.
The Panthers shot 61% (14 of 23) from the field, while Carnahan was 12 of 29 (41%). Amiyah Tate also contributed 9 points to Metro's win. Makenzie Jones led the way for Carnahan with 22 points. The leading rebounder for Carnahan was Laila Jones (15)
Metro (4-0) visits Vashon on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Carnahan (4-1) visits Miller Career on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
