Recap: Metro downs KC Center

Faith Bland had a game-high 25 points to lead Metro to a 44-35 win over KC Center Friday at KC Center.
Andrea Hudson also contributed 8 points to Metro's win.
Metro (16-10) visits St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
