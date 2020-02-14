Recap: Metro downs KC Center
Recap: Metro downs KC Center

Faith Bland had a game-high 25 points to lead Metro to a 44-35 win over KC Center Friday at KC Center.

Andrea Hudson also contributed 8 points to Metro's win.

Metro (16-10) visits St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

