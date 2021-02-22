 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro-East Lutheran tops Gibault
Metro-East Lutheran topped Gibault 34-23 Monday at Gibault.

Maddie Davis led Gibault with 13 points.

Metro-East Lutheran (1-1) will host Father McGivney on Thursday at 7 p.m. Gibault (1-4) plays at home against Valmeyer on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

