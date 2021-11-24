Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens

Nyla Brown notched 13 points and 13 rebounds to propel Metro past visiting Riverview Gardens 47-25 Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Anna Steck with 18 points. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Alexis Dixon (8).
Metro (2-0) plays at home against Bayless on Friday at 11 a.m. Riverview Gardens (0-2) visits Medicine and Bioscience on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
