 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens
0 comments

Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nyla Brown notched 13 points and 13 rebounds to propel Metro past visiting Riverview Gardens 47-25 Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Anna Steck with 18 points. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Alexis Dixon (8).

Metro (2-0) plays at home against Bayless on Friday at 11 a.m. Riverview Gardens (0-2) visits Medicine and Bioscience on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News