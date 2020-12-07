 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro handily defeats Valley Park
Recap: Metro handily defeats Valley Park

Andrea Hudson had a game-high 31 points to lead Metro to a 58-34 win over Valley Park Monday at Valley Park.

Also finishing in double figures for Metro was Anna Steck with 14 points. Jenna Prosser led the way for Valley Park with 16 points and Madison Maxwell added 13.

Metro (1-0) visits Bayless on Tuesday, December 22 at 6 p.m. Valley Park (0-1) will host Trinity on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

