Recap: Metro topples KIPP St. Louis
Metro toppled visiting KIPP St. Louis 45-30 Monday.

Anna Steck led Metro with 17 points and Rachel Jackson added 16.

Metro (7-0) plays at home against Northwest Academy on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. KIPP St. Louis (1-1) plays at home against Jennings on Tuesday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m.

