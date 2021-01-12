 Skip to main content
Recap: Metro topples Miller Career
Rachel Jackson notched 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Metro over visiting Miller Career 38-23 Tuesday.

Other leading rebounders for Metro were Nyla Brown (8) and Anna Steck (8).

Metro (4-0) plays at Principia on Thursday at 7 p.m. Miller Career (0-4) travels to Vashon on Thursday at 6 p.m.

