Recap: Metro topples Principia

Metro got double-doubles from Heaven Brooks (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Anna Steck (25 points, 13 rebounds) defeating visiting Principia 53-39 Thursday.
Nyla Brown also contributed 9 points to Metro's win. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Nyla Brown (10).
Metro (5-1) travels to Crossroads College Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Principia (1-3) plays at home against Blue Knights on Friday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.