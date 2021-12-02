 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Metro topples Principia
0 comments

Recap: Metro topples Principia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Metro got double-doubles from Heaven Brooks (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Anna Steck (25 points, 13 rebounds) defeating visiting Principia 53-39 Thursday.

Nyla Brown also contributed 9 points to Metro's win. The other leading rebounder for Metro was Nyla Brown (10).

Metro (5-1) travels to Crossroads College Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Principia (1-3) plays at home against Blue Knights on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News