Recap: Metro tops Rosati-Kain
Metro topped visiting Rosati-Kain 43-33 Monday.

Anna Steck led the way for Metro with 14 points. Mya Bethany led Rosati-Kain with 9 points, while Hanna Al-Baaj finished with 8 and Brooke Elston added 8.

Metro (14-4) travels to Vashon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

