Recap: Metro triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
Recap: Metro triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

Metro triumphed over Medicine and Bioscience 63-11 Tuesday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Panthers shot 69% (25 of 36) from the field, while Medicine and Bioscience was four of 19 (21%). The leading scorers for Metro were Nyla Brown (21), Anna Steck (16), Alexis Dixon (14) and Amiyah Tate (12).

Metro (1-0) travels to Vashon on Tuesday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-1) plays at home against Bayless on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

