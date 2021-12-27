 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS beats Kirkwood
Recap: MICDS beats Kirkwood

MICDS beat visiting Kirkwood 46-30 Monday.

Zaire Harrell led the way for MICDS with 16 points and Binta Fall added 12.

