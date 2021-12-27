Recap: MICDS beats Kirkwood

MICDS beat visiting Kirkwood 46-30 Monday.
Zaire Harrell led the way for MICDS with 16 points and Binta Fall added 12.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
RED BUD — The occasional 6 a.m. practice session is a piece of cake for the Carlyle High girls basketball team.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Jordan Starkey tried not to laugh.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Maison Smith will not get her wish.
Westminster senior guard Brooke Highmark making the most of a season-ending knee injury.
Sophia Loden scored 24 of her game-high 27 points in the second half Thursday as Mascoutah pulled away and defeated Father McGivney.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Whitfield sophomore guard JaNyla Bush refers to coach Mike Slater as, "The Godfather."
The Breese Central Cougars used a 13-0 run in the second half to defeat Freeburg in a Cahokia Conference game Tuesday night.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/20/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (10-1)12. Webster Groves (6-1)23. Alton (8-2)64. O'Fallon …
TOWN AND COUNTRTY — Trinity Gygi wasn't sure what was happening.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — For Eureka High junior Natalie Harty, it was all about the breakfast.
