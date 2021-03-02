 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS downs Nerinx Hall
MICDS downed visiting Nerinx Hall 46-37 Tuesday.

Brianna Desai led MICDS with 17 points, while Zaire Harrell finished with 15 and Binta Fall added 10.

MICDS (16-8) visits Cardinal Ritter on Thursday at 5 p.m.

