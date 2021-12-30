 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS downs Pattonville
MICDS downed visiting Pattonville 50-42 Thursday.

The Rams hit 15 of 23 free throw attempts, while the Pirates made two of four. Binta Fall led MICDS with 16 points and Genesis Starks added 13. Jasmine Gray led the way for Pattonville with 17 points and Hannah Fenton added 13. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Brooke Boyce (8)

MICDS (8-2) hosts St. Joseph's on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pattonville (6-3) plays at home against Ladue on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

